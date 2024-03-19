Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$48.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Russel Metals Trading Down 0.9 %

Russel Metals stock opened at C$44.47 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$31.24 and a 52 week high of C$47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.8835125 earnings per share for the current year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Insider Activity at Russel Metals

In related news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

