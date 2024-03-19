Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $300.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.07 and a 200-day moving average of $248.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,392. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

