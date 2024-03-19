Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,789 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.