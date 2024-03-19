Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Sanmina accounts for about 1.3% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 3,686.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Stock Down 1.3 %

SANM opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $69.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

