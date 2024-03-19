Schroders plc (SDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroders Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:SDR opened at GBX 380.30 ($4.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of £6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,592.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 357.20 ($4.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 488.60 ($6.22). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 402.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 404.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 63 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £253.89 ($323.22). 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 489 ($6.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

