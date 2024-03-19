Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

