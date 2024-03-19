Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Cut by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

