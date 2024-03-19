SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider Stephen Brown Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Brown purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,940 ($12,654.36).
SDI Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of SDI stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.89) on Tuesday. SDI Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The firm has a market cap of £72.86 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49.
About SDI Group
