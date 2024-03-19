SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider Stephen Brown Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Brown purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,940 ($12,654.36).

SDI Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SDI stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.89) on Tuesday. SDI Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The firm has a market cap of £72.86 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

