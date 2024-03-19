Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of Sealed Air worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after buying an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,895,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,889.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 563,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 555,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after buying an additional 500,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SEE opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEE

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.