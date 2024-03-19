Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.31.

LEN stock opened at $156.61 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

