Seaport Res Ptn Comments on JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.