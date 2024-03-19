Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:LUV opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after buying an additional 11,843,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $44,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

