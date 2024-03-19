SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for SentinelOne in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on S. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.04.

Get Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,868,000 after acquiring an additional 482,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $5,238,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.