Shilanski & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after acquiring an additional 605,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after acquiring an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aflac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after acquiring an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,606. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Shares of AFL opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

