Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 202.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 46,046 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the third quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 527.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 58,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

