Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $1,000.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $730.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

