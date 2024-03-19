Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $300.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.36. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $320.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,707 shares of company stock valued at $36,351,582 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

