Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $232,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,183 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qualys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,416,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,689. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.