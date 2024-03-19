Shilanski & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,863 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,928 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

