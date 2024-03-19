Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,154,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 217,753 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CNX Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,054,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNX opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. Mizuho upped their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

CNX Resources Company Profile



CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

