Shilanski & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $16,019,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,223.47 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $650.00 and a one year high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,260.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,084.56.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

