Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 1,545 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Embraer Trading Up 0.6 %

ERJ stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

