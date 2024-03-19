Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 2,197 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 44.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 866,926 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 927,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ASE Technology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,684,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 483,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

