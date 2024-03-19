Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VIPS opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

