Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89, a PEG ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

