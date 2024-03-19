Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.