Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

SAP Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $186.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.35 and its 200 day moving average is $155.04. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $120.52 and a 52-week high of $195.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

