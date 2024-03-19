Shilanski & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

