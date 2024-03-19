Shilanski & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

