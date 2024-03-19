Shilanski & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $18,373,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

