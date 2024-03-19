Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after purchasing an additional 92,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,218,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,313 shares of company stock valued at $27,506,379. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 1.1 %

SWAV stock opened at $277.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.