Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.54. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

