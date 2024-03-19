Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,170,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 861.54 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.