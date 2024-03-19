Short Interest in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Decreases By 9.6%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.1 days.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $323.85 million, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.80. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

