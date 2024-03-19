Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Drops By 5.2%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $316.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.40 and its 200 day moving average is $270.86. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.45.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

