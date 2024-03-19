Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expands By 9.1%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Allakos Price Performance

ALLK opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Allakos has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLK has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair raised shares of Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,920,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,631 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

