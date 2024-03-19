Short Interest in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Expands By 6.4%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 17,550,000 shares. Approximately 22.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after buying an additional 3,359,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,628,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 293,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,940,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 1,658,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of APLD stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

