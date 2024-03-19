Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Declines By 5.1%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 549,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Arcosa Stock Down 1.1 %
ACA stock opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.65.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Arcosa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 0.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
