Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Declines By 5.1%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 549,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Arcosa Stock Down 1.1 %

ACA stock opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

ACA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Arcosa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 0.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

