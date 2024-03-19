Short Interest in Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Declines By 6.2%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,655,500 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 9,226,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

Aryzta stock opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72. Aryzta has a twelve month low of C$1.70 and a twelve month high of C$1.78.

Get Aryzta alerts:

About Aryzta

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.