Short Interest in Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Declines By 6.2%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,655,500 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 9,226,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aryzta Stock Performance
Aryzta stock opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72. Aryzta has a twelve month low of C$1.70 and a twelve month high of C$1.78.
About Aryzta
