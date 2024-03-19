Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Grows By 11.7%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 14th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2,116.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 508,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBDO stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

About Banco Bradesco

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

