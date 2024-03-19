Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Declines By 5.1%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 170,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.
In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 34,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $66,589.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $173,035 over the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
