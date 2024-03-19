Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Declines By 5.1%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 170,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Biodesix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 34,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $66,589.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $173,035 over the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 896.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 359,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biodesix by 1,044.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biodesix by 72.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 353,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biodesix by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 33.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDSX

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.