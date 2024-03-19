Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Decreases By 6.5%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.92%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,475 shares of company stock worth $585,990. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

