Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Drops By 5.0%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

