Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Decreases By 6.6%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,397 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 2,706,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 334.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 1,344,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 104.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 924,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

