Short Interest in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expands By 11.9%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $385.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.96 and its 200 day moving average is $382.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.