Short Interest in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Expands By 11.7%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 14th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.
Destination XL Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group
In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $964,040.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Destination XL Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.