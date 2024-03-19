Short Interest in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Expands By 11.7%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 14th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $964,040.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.