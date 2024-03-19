Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Drops By 5.1%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,280.0 days.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

