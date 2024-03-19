Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Decreases By 6.9%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

Shares of EMS-CHEMIE stock opened at $708.50 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $652.00 and a twelve month high of $802.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.31.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.