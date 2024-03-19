Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Expands By 7.8%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,088,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 1,937,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,753,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Enzolytics Stock Performance
ENZC opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Enzolytics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Enzolytics Company Profile
