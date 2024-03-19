Short Interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Rises By 11.1%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. State Street Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $101.56 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

